KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games

KDE developers remain quite busy in preparing for Frameworks 5.56, the next KDE Plasma 5.15 point release, and KDE Applications 19.04 for ensuring KDE is polished as ever with its forthcoming 2019 releases.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job outlining the weekly bug fixes, polishing, and new features being worked on by the massive KDE development community. Some of the highlights for KDE's development over the past week include:
- The Kate text editor can now show highlighting for more languages inside markdown formatting, it can optionally show all invisible white-space characters, and its status bar now has a menu with options for the current dictionary language and spell checking.
- The KDE open/save dialogs within XDG-Portal now allow for multiple file selection. There are also other improvements for this open/save dialog under XDG-Portal.
- The KWin compositor will no longer crash upon launching full-screen games in select cases. This fixes KWin/KWayland crashing when the compositor is reinitialized due to destroying its decoration renderer, which is now resolved.
- The Konsole terminal emulator has restored support for rendering bold text.
- Dolphin memory leak fix and other improvements to the file manager.
- Continued user interface improvements within the KDE System Settings area.
More details on this week's accomplishments, including screenshots where relevant, via Nate's blog.
