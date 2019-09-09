KDE's Kate Text Editor Plans Improvements To Better Compete With Atom
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 September 2019 at 01:11 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE --
During this week's KDE Akademy 2019 conference there was some planning discussions around improving the Kate text editor.

Among the possible Kate improvements discussed were:

- Improving (restoring) Kate-specific plug-in interfaces. Additionally, consolidating Kate plug-ins and better handling for external tools.

- Making the projects functionality a core feature rather than a plug-in.

- Adding Language Server Protocol (LSP) support by default to provide language-agnostic support for syntax highlighting and the like to make it more comparable to other modern text editors for programmers.

- Improving code navigation.

- Other talked about ideas was better Git integration, diff/patch viewing, and better view management.

Ultimately the developers want Kate to be able to compete with the likes of Atom and other text editors but not full-blown IDEs for which there is already KDevelop, Qt Creator, and other KDE supportive alternatives.

More details on these possible Kate improvements via this blog post.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Will Prioritize Wayland, Consistency & Apps Over The Next Two Years
Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
KDE Gets A New "Recently Used" Implementation, Fixes App Reviews Showing In Discover
KDE Ending Out August With Various Fixes & Other Enhancements
KDE Usability & Productivity Initiative Coming To An End
KDE Applications 19.08 Released With Dolphin Improvements, Better Konsole Tiling
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead