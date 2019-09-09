KDE's Kate Text Editor Plans Improvements To Better Compete With Atom

During this week's KDE Akademy 2019 conference there was some planning discussions around improving the Kate text editor.
Among the possible Kate improvements discussed were:
- Improving (restoring) Kate-specific plug-in interfaces. Additionally, consolidating Kate plug-ins and better handling for external tools.
- Making the projects functionality a core feature rather than a plug-in.
- Adding Language Server Protocol (LSP) support by default to provide language-agnostic support for syntax highlighting and the like to make it more comparable to other modern text editors for programmers.
- Improving code navigation.
- Other talked about ideas was better Git integration, diff/patch viewing, and better view management.
Ultimately the developers want Kate to be able to compete with the likes of Atom and other text editors but not full-blown IDEs for which there is already KDevelop, Qt Creator, and other KDE supportive alternatives.
More details on these possible Kate improvements via this blog post.
