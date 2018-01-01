KDE's KWin Now Considers Its X11 Code To Be Under An "Eternal Feature Freeze"
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 January 2018 at 12:55 PM EST. 13 Comments
With KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, the KWin window manager / compositor's X11/X.Org code will now be under an "eternal feature freeze" as development will focus more on Wayland.

KWin maintainer Martin Flöser has confirmed the KWin/X11 code is now considered feature frozen as for Plasma 5.13 and the future they will be focused on Wayland. Features may get added for the KWin on X11, but only when it's in common code-paths and not writing any new X11-specific feature code.

KWin's X11 code will still be maintained and bugs fixed, but new feature work is going to begin focusing on KDE running in a Wayland world. This currently only applies to KWin but Martin is encouraging other KDE package maintainers to make similar commitments.


At this time it's still undecided when KDE Plasma 5 will begin defaulting to a Wayland-based session rather than X11.

More details on this eternal X11 code feature freeze over on Martin's blog.
