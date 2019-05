KDE's KWin Now Correctly Shows Emojis In Titlebars, Wayland Fixes

KDE developers have been off to a busy start of May with continuing to get Plasma 5.16 ready for debut next month as well as ongoing improvements to the monthly KDE Frameworks 5 and work on KDE Applications 19.08.Among the latest notable work includes showing a microphone in the system tray when an application is using the microphone, HiDPI support for the Skanline scanner program,the KWin window manager now correctly shows emojis in window titlebars, a KWin crash fix, and various user interface improvements.More details on the latest KDE development activities can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham who continues doing a splendid job summarizing their development work each week.