KDE's KWin Now Correctly Shows Emojis In Titlebars, Wayland Fixes

KDE developers have been off to a busy start of May with continuing to get Plasma 5.16 ready for debut next month as well as ongoing improvements to the monthly KDE Frameworks 5 and work on KDE Applications 19.08.
Among the latest notable work includes showing a microphone in the system tray when an application is using the microphone, HiDPI support for the Skanline scanner program,the KWin window manager now correctly shows emojis in window titlebars, a KWin crash fix, and various user interface improvements.
More details on the latest KDE development activities can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham who continues doing a splendid job summarizing their development work each week.
