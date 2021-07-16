KDE's KWin Reworks Its DRM Code, Many Other Improvements
In between celebrating the fact that Valve's newly announced Steam Deck runs KDE Plasma when exiting the Steam confines, KDE developers had a very busy week with a number of different improvements to their open-source desktop.

It was a busy and exciting week in the KDE world with some of the improvements this week including:

- KWin's DRM pipeline has been overhauled to offer a multitude of improvements both large and small. This rewritten DRM pipeline will be found with Plasma 5.23.

- KDE System Monitor and sensor widgets now allow displaying load averages for many sensor types with Plasma 5.23.

- Various Dolphin file manager improvements.

- Under Plasma Wayland, KWin will no longer sometimes crash when unplugging or re-plugging certain external displays.

- Making the ksystemstats daemon more reliable with no longer crashing for certain hardware.

- KDE's Information Center will now display correct information about non-x86 CPUs.

- KDE Frameworks 5.86 will bring slightly reduced resource usage to all Qt Quick based KDE software.

More details on these happenings via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his weekly development summaries.
