KMail Now Supports A Unified Inbox While KDE Keeps Getting Polished

Come KDE Applications 18.12 in time for the holidays, the KMail KDE email client will finally offer a unified inbox.
The unified mailbox support for KMail allows for a single "inbox" folder of emails from all of your accounts as well as unified sent/draft folders and other folders.
This week in the KDE space there was also a lot of bug fixing, throughout KDE Applications, Plasma, and KDE Frameworks. And in addition to fixes were a lot more of various small items tweaked and better polished.
More details on these latest KDE improvements via the weekly blog post of Nate Graham who continues doing a great job summarizing KDE's development activities.
