KMail Now Supports A Unified Inbox While KDE Keeps Getting Polished
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 September 2018 at 06:37 AM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE --
Come KDE Applications 18.12 in time for the holidays, the KMail KDE email client will finally offer a unified inbox.

The unified mailbox support for KMail allows for a single "inbox" folder of emails from all of your accounts as well as unified sent/draft folders and other folders.

This week in the KDE space there was also a lot of bug fixing, throughout KDE Applications, Plasma, and KDE Frameworks. And in addition to fixes were a lot more of various small items tweaked and better polished.

More details on these latest KDE improvements via the weekly blog post of Nate Graham who continues doing a great job summarizing KDE's development activities.
