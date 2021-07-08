KDE Kicks Off July With More Plasma Wayland Fixes

Fixes to the Plasma Wayland session continue to be quite steady work in the KDE camp even with the support becoming quite mature and good enough for day-to-day use.
KDE developer Nate Graham has published his weekly development summary early this week in outlining the KDE activities over the past week. There are a number of Plasma Wayland fixes along with other notable fixes and improvements to this open-source desktop.
- KWin now supports setting the underscan property.
- KDE applications relying on the Solid library can now work on OpenBSD.
- With Plasma Wayland and enjoying the "wobbly windows" effect, GTK windows will no longer "fly off in bizarre random directions" when dragged with a touchscreen.
- Plasma Wayland also has a fix for GTK windows where their UI elements are too small when using HiDPI scaling.
- A fix for updating of XWayland windows when toggling fullscreen/windowed mode when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver.
- Various other Plasma Wayland fixes.
- No longer warning users of SMART signs of instability for disks due to too many false positives but now only showing on normal error conditions.
- Fixing of touch input on Plasma Wayland when using quick tile operations.
- The Dolphin file manager now supports displaying thumbnail sequences when hovering over files/folders.
See the full list of this week's material via Nate's blog.
2 Comments