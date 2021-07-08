KDE Kicks Off July With More Plasma Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 July 2021 at 06:11 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Fixes to the Plasma Wayland session continue to be quite steady work in the KDE camp even with the support becoming quite mature and good enough for day-to-day use.

KDE developer Nate Graham has published his weekly development summary early this week in outlining the KDE activities over the past week. There are a number of Plasma Wayland fixes along with other notable fixes and improvements to this open-source desktop.

- KWin now supports setting the underscan property.

- KDE applications relying on the Solid library can now work on OpenBSD.

- With Plasma Wayland and enjoying the "wobbly windows" effect, GTK windows will no longer "fly off in bizarre random directions" when dragged with a touchscreen.

- Plasma Wayland also has a fix for GTK windows where their UI elements are too small when using HiDPI scaling.

- A fix for updating of XWayland windows when toggling fullscreen/windowed mode when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver.

- Various other Plasma Wayland fixes.

- No longer warning users of SMART signs of instability for disks due to too many false positives but now only showing on normal error conditions.

- Fixing of touch input on Plasma Wayland when using quick tile operations.

- The Dolphin file manager now supports displaying thumbnail sequences when hovering over files/folders.

See the full list of this week's material via Nate's blog.
