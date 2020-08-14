KDE developer Nate Graham has published his weekend report on the various KDE changes that landed over the past week. Some of this week's highlights include:
- Plasma 5.20's System Settings can now highlight any settings that have been changed from their default states.
- The System Settings area's autostart page has been rewritten. Also, the System Settings global shortcuts and standard shortcuts have been combined into a single "shortcuts" area.
- Plasma 5.20 is bringing a command line program to easily inhibit screen locking, DPMS, and related power handling with kde-inhibit.
- The Konsole terminal emulator can display a vertical line at a user-defined position such if needing to manually line-wrap text.
- A number of minor improvements to Okular, the Dolphin file manager, and other KDE components.
More details via this blog post.