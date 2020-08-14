KDE Plasma 5.20 Seeing More System Settings Work, KDE-Inhibit Helper
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 August 2020 at 06:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE developers remain very busy tacking new features onto Plasma 5.20 and other improvements for polishing their desktop.

KDE developer Nate Graham has published his weekend report on the various KDE changes that landed over the past week. Some of this week's highlights include:

- Plasma 5.20's System Settings can now highlight any settings that have been changed from their default states.

- The System Settings area's autostart page has been rewritten. Also, the System Settings global shortcuts and standard shortcuts have been combined into a single "shortcuts" area.

- Plasma 5.20 is bringing a command line program to easily inhibit screen locking, DPMS, and related power handling with kde-inhibit.

- The Konsole terminal emulator can display a vertical line at a user-defined position such if needing to manually line-wrap text.

- A number of minor improvements to Okular, the Dolphin file manager, and other KDE components.

More details via this blog post.
