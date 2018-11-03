KDE Developers Had A Busy Week With Revising Icons, Discover & KWin Work
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 November 2018 at 05:32 AM EST. 2 Comments
KDE developers had another busy week working on improvements to their open-source desktop environment on several fronts.

KDE developer Nate Graham has done another great job summarizing the improvements in the KDE world over the past week, including with screenshots where relevant. Some of the highlights from the KDE space over the past week include:

- Breeze emblem and package-related icons have been redesigned.

- KWin has restored support for saving custom application/window settings.

- Various Discover improvements.

- Turning on NumLock at boot now works on Wayland.

- Better Samba shares handling.

More details on these improvements and others over on Nate's blog.
2 Comments
