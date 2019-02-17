KDE Continues Overhauling System Settings, More Discover Improvements
17 February 2019
Sunday mornings mean another weekly recap of the KDE improvements made, thanks to the great analysis by KDE developer Nathan Graham. While Plasma 5.15 was released this week, the KDE developers are already hard at work on KDE Plasma 5.16.

Recently there's been a lot of work on improving the KDE System Settings area and that's continued with the latest being an overhaul of the window decorations page. The new window decorations area has less bugs and meets their modern visual design style. This week was also a number of bug fixes around KDE's Discover app, GTK3 applications will no longer spew lots of warnings to the console, the networks widget is now faster refreshing available WiFi networks, and there were the other usual random collection of bug fixes.

More details on this week's KDE work via Nate's blog.
