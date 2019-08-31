KDE Gets A New "Recently Used" Implementation, Fixes App Reviews Showing In Discover

KDE had a busy final week to August.
From Nate Graham's continued excellent write-ups on the weekly changes to KDE Plasma / Applications / Frameworks, ending out August were:
- KDE Applications 19.12 to bring a new "Recently Used" implementation accessible by Dolphin and to be offered via Kicker, Kickoff, Dashboard, and other components. This new "recentlyused:/" implementation allows for filtering based upon activity / agent / MIME type to better select the recently used files/folders.
- KDE Discover has restored support for showing application reviews.
- Kate and other KTextEditor software will strip off Windows-style new-line characters from pasted text.
- A fix for a common crash to the Baloo file indexing service.
- Various user interface improvements.
More details for those interested via Nate's blog.
