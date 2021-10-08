KDE Moves To GitLab-Based CI, Lands More Plasma Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 October 2021 at 06:13 AM EDT.
KDE developers remain very busy squashing bugs ahead of the release of Plasma 5.23 that is also known as the Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition.

One of the most fundamental changes this week is KDE now making use of GitLab continuous integration. But aside from that plenty of Plasma 5.23 bug fixing continues, especially on the KDE Plasma Wayland front where there continues to be many issues resolved each and every week. Some of the highlights for this week include:

- KDE is now finally leveraging GitLab-based Continuous Integration (CI) to replace its old Jenkins-based system. The new GitLab-based CI system provides coverage on each merge request and all around should be in better shape but not yet to its full potential.

- Okular document viewer crash fixes.

- KWin will no longer crash with a Plasma Wayland session when the computer wakes up but all screens have been marked as disabled.

- XWayland apps under Plasma Wayland will no longer sometimes disappear when switching virtual desktops.

- With the Plasma Wayland session, text copied from within Plasma itself will now appear in the global clipboard.

- The Meta + Q keyboard shortcut now works in the Plasma Wayland session.

- Dolphin, Plasma, and other apps will no longer crash when undoing a file copy.

- KDE Frameworks 5.88 fixes copying files files from FAT32 volumes.

- Right clicking on desktop icons will no longer show the menu on the wrong screen for multi-monitor setups.

See more details via this blog post with the weekly development summary by KDE developer Nate Graham.
