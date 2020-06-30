KDE Completes Transition To GitLab For Developer Portal

KDE has completed its transition to its own self-hosted GitLab instance for Git hosting and other developer services for handling of bug reports and merge requests.
KDE has followed the likes of GNOME, FreeDesktop.org / X.Org, and other projects on centering around GitLab for their Git serving and related hosting rather than relying upon the likes of GitHub.
KDE's GitLab instance is now live and those involved hope it will make KDE's development workflow more transparent and accessible.
More details via today's announcement. The KDE GitLab instance is running at invent.kde.org.
