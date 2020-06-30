KDE Completes Transition To GitLab For Developer Portal
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 June 2020 at 06:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDE has completed its transition to its own self-hosted GitLab instance for Git hosting and other developer services for handling of bug reports and merge requests.

KDE has followed the likes of GNOME, FreeDesktop.org / X.Org, and other projects on centering around GitLab for their Git serving and related hosting rather than relying upon the likes of GitHub.

KDE's GitLab instance is now live and those involved hope it will make KDE's development workflow more transparent and accessible.

More details via today's announcement. The KDE GitLab instance is running at invent.kde.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Two Areas KDE Can Use Help Right Now In Porting For Plasma 6.0
It's Looking Unlikely KDE Will See Per-Screen Scaling On X11 This Year
KDE Plasma 5.19 Sees Many Regression Fixes, Other Work For Plasma 5.20
Krita 4.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Digital Painting Application
QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs