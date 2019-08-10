KDE Picks Up Much Better GTK3 App Integration, Better Wayland Performance

It's been an exciting week in the KDE space.
GTK3 applications making use of client-side decorations and header-bars using the Breeze GTK theme now respect the active KDE color scheme. This improvement should yield GTK3 applications that look much better running on the KDE desktop and are themed similarly to the Qt/KDE programs. Though under X11, the GTK3 CSD applications do not have shadows support but that does behave correctly on Wayland.
Also striking it big this week was ZWP_Linux_DMABUF_V1 support being added to KWin for its Wayland compositor code. By using this extension with supported drivers should yield lower memory use and better performance running on Wayland.
KDE also saw Okular now supporting CB7 comic book files, Discover improvements, and various other user-interface refinements.
For the recent KDE security vulnerability over .desktop and .directory files being able to execute arbitrary code, that issue is also now closed up.
More details on this week's exciting KDE development via Nate Graham's blog.
1 Comment