KDE Plasma 5.14 On The Way To FreeBSD, KDE Wayland Soon Might Work On The BSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 January 2019 at 08:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
Open-source developer Adriaan de Groot who has done a lot of the KDE work for FreeBSD has shared an update about what's now possible with KDE Plasma on FreeBSD and what should be coming down the pipe in 2019.

First up, now that FreeBSD's X11 team has landed a new version of libinput, they are now able to land KDE Plasma 5.14 into KDE Ports as the current version of the desktop. These packagers have also been working on other updates like the newer QtWebEngine and other updates. Meanwhile, come March, they are planning on dropping Qt4 from FreeBSD Ports after recently finally clearing out KDE4.

What's exciting is that Adriaan is planning on getting back to working on the KDE Plasma Wayland session on FreeBSD. He previously experimented with some code but is planning to get back to that to see if they can get KDE Plasma on Wayland working nicely over FreeBSD.

More details on Adriaan's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
NetBSD Working On Better LLVM Toolchain Support
OpenBSD Security, DragonFly + Threadripper, TrueOS Topped Out BSD News This Year
HAMMER2 File-System Performance On DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 Released With HAMMER2 File-System Updates, New Intel Graphics Support
FreeBSD Had A Very Successful 2018: Performance Improvements, Better Hardware Support
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018
Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note