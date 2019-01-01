Open-source developer Adriaan de Groot who has done a lot of the KDE work for FreeBSD has shared an update about what's now possible with KDE Plasma on FreeBSD and what should be coming down the pipe in 2019.
First up, now that FreeBSD's X11 team has landed a new version of libinput, they are now able to land KDE Plasma 5.14 into KDE Ports as the current version of the desktop. These packagers have also been working on other updates like the newer QtWebEngine and other updates. Meanwhile, come March, they are planning on dropping Qt4 from FreeBSD Ports after recently finally clearing out KDE4.
What's exciting is that Adriaan is planning on getting back to working on the KDE Plasma Wayland session on FreeBSD. He previously experimented with some code but is planning to get back to that to see if they can get KDE Plasma on Wayland working nicely over FreeBSD.
More details on Adriaan's blog.
