KDE Frameworks 6 Ideas To Be Floated At A Developer Sprint This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 November 2019 at 03:59 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
With Qt 6.0 planned for release in late 2020, KDE developers are thinking about the eventual KDE Frameworks 6.0 for when they plan to transition to the evolutionary Qt 6 tool-kit. The first of likely several developer sprints around KDE Frameworks 6 will be happening already in late November.

Last month was the first KF6 talk by KDE's Volker Krause over his initial ideas for KDE Frameworks 6 with that release likely being a year after Qt 6.0 (thus a 2021 introduction). KDE Frameworks 6.0 will likely finish out the transition of KDE software from KTHML, eliminating of deprecated functions, and more.

The very preliminary KDE Frameworks 6 sprint is set to happen from 22 to 24 November in Berlin. Early ideas for KF6 will be tossed around along with what should get deprecated for KDE Frameworks 5 future releases. Various elements for how KDE Frameworks 6 will be discussed but it's likely a number of months out from getting an idea for KF6 will really look in comparison to KF5.

Those wanting to find out more about the upcoming sprint can do so via Volker's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.17.1 To Fix Wallpaper Slideshow From Crashing Your Lock Screen
KDE Continues Seeing A Lot Of Bug Fixes, Continued Tweaks Around System Settings
kwin-lowlatency 5.17 Brings A Better Experience To The KDE Desktop
KDE Plasma 5.17 Released With Wayland Improvements, Better HiDPI
KDE Plasma 5.17 Seeing Last Minute Bug Fixing
KDE Frameworks 6 Discussions Light Up With Qt 6.0 Coming Next Year
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance