KDE Frameworks 6 Ideas To Be Floated At A Developer Sprint This Month

With Qt 6.0 planned for release in late 2020, KDE developers are thinking about the eventual KDE Frameworks 6.0 for when they plan to transition to the evolutionary Qt 6 tool-kit. The first of likely several developer sprints around KDE Frameworks 6 will be happening already in late November.
Last month was the first KF6 talk by KDE's Volker Krause over his initial ideas for KDE Frameworks 6 with that release likely being a year after Qt 6.0 (thus a 2021 introduction). KDE Frameworks 6.0 will likely finish out the transition of KDE software from KTHML, eliminating of deprecated functions, and more.
The very preliminary KDE Frameworks 6 sprint is set to happen from 22 to 24 November in Berlin. Early ideas for KF6 will be tossed around along with what should get deprecated for KDE Frameworks 5 future releases. Various elements for how KDE Frameworks 6 will be discussed but it's likely a number of months out from getting an idea for KF6 will really look in comparison to KF5.
Those wanting to find out more about the upcoming sprint can do so via Volker's blog.
