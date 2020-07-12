Early Work On KDE Frameworks 6 Continues
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 July 2020 at 09:04 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Several months have passed since there was any news to report on KDE Frameworks 6 but the coronavirus pandemic as well as Qt uncertainties have not caused KF6 development to slow down for this next-generation set of KDE add-on libraries complementing Qt.

KDE developer Kevin Ottens has offered a fresh KDE Frameworks 6 progress report after acknowledging some months have passed without any update.

While Qt 6.0 isn't shipping until late in the air and KDE Frameworks 6 is still in the early stages of development, they are still making progress in avoiding use of deprecated code and other big code changes/clean-ups reserved for major version bumps. This includes recent changes like replacing KIO's KLocalSocket usage with QLocalSocket, dropping KStatusBarOfflineIndicator, commit tooling to check for SPDX headers, and many other technical changes. Development on KF6 is expected to really heat up following the availability of Qt 6.0, currently scheduled for November.

The KDE Phabricator includes many open items like removing KHTML, cleanups, and other porting work for those wanting to get involved in KF6 development. More details on Ottens' blog.
