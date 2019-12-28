KDE Frameworks 6 Progresses By Porting Code Away From Deprecated Functions
Back in November was the first of several KDE Frameworks 6 developer sprints as plans begin to formulate for this evolutionary frameworks upgrade due out not until well after the Qt 6.0 tool-kit release. While Qt6 itself is still in flux, KDE Frameworks 6 efforts continue moving along by focusing on porting code away from deprecated KF5 functionality.

Over the course of December some of the KDE Frameworks happening to help align with KF6 plans include porting code off Kdelibs4, moving KTorrent away from WebKit, moving more code off KHTML, and porting other code off the likes of KtcpSocket and QSslError, among other deprecated bits.

Expect more of this gradual porting away from deprecated/old code to continue. KDE Frameworks 6 hasn't yet been branched from KF5 and thus more work likely this will likely to continue in the near term.

More details on the early work around KDE Frameworks 6 during the course of December can be found via this blog post.
