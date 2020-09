KDE Frameworks 5.74 is out as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit.Among the changes to find this September with KDE Frameworks 5 include:- KTextEditor is now a lot faster at loading large files. KTextEditor also picks up a zoom indicator on the status bar and other improvements.- New Breeze icons including one for the Godot game engine MIME type for files, an Anaconda installer icon, and more.- KConfig now remembers window sizes on a per-screen-arrangement basis. KConfig also now has functions to save and restore window positions for non-Wayland platforms.- Baloo has relicensed many files to LGPL 2.0 or later.- Many fixes to KIO.- Continued work on the Kirigami framework.- Many syntax highlighting improvements.More details on the many changes with Frameworks 5.74 via KDE.org