KDE Frameworks 5.74 Released With Faster KTextEditor, Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 September 2020 at 08:51 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE Frameworks 5.74 is out as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit.

Among the changes to find this September with KDE Frameworks 5 include:

- KTextEditor is now a lot faster at loading large files. KTextEditor also picks up a zoom indicator on the status bar and other improvements.

- New Breeze icons including one for the Godot game engine MIME type for files, an Anaconda installer icon, and more.

- KConfig now remembers window sizes on a per-screen-arrangement basis. KConfig also now has functions to save and restore window positions for non-Wayland platforms.

- Baloo has relicensed many files to LGPL 2.0 or later.

- Many fixes to KIO.

- Continued work on the Kirigami framework.

- Many syntax highlighting improvements.

More details on the many changes with Frameworks 5.74 via KDE.org.
