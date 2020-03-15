KDE Frameworks 5.68 Release Brought Many Fixes
Flying under our radar until now was that KDE Frameworks 5.68 was released last week as the monthly update to this collection of KDE-minded libraries complementing the Qt tool-kit.

Among the dozens of changes with KDE Frameworks 5.68 are:

- New Breeze icons.

- KAuth has dropped its PolicyKit back-end while simplifying their Polkit1 back-end.

- Various fixes to Baloo.

- The kded5 command now has a --replace option.

- Various Qt 5.14 support additions.

- Various Kirigami UI framework updates.

- Android support improvements.

- Fixes for KWayland.

- Purpose has dropped Twitter support.

- Syntax highlighting for Java properties, RPM spec handling improvements, Solidity, and other language/scripting work.

The complete list of library changes to KDE Frameworks 5.68 via KDE.org.
