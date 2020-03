Flying under our radar until now was that KDE Frameworks 5.68 was released last week as the monthly update to this collection of KDE-minded libraries complementing the Qt tool-kit.Among the dozens of changes with KDE Frameworks 5.68 are:- New Breeze icons.- KAuth has dropped its PolicyKit back-end while simplifying their Polkit1 back-end.- Various fixes to Baloo.- The kded5 command now has a --replace option.- Various Qt 5.14 support additions.- Various Kirigami UI framework updates.- Android support improvements.- Fixes for KWayland.- Purpose has dropped Twitter support.- Syntax highlighting for Java properties, RPM spec handling improvements, Solidity, and other language/scripting work.The complete list of library changes to KDE Frameworks 5.68 via KDE.org