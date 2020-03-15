Flying under our radar until now was that KDE Frameworks 5.68 was released last week as the monthly update to this collection of KDE-minded libraries complementing the Qt tool-kit.
Among the dozens of changes with KDE Frameworks 5.68 are:
- New Breeze icons.
- KAuth has dropped its PolicyKit back-end while simplifying their Polkit1 back-end.
- Various fixes to Baloo.
- The kded5 command now has a --replace option.
- Various Qt 5.14 support additions.
- Various Kirigami UI framework updates.
- Android support improvements.
- Fixes for KWayland.
- Purpose has dropped Twitter support.
- Syntax highlighting for Java properties, RPM spec handling improvements, Solidity, and other language/scripting work.
The complete list of library changes to KDE Frameworks 5.68 via KDE.org.
