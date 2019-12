KDE Frameworks 5.65 is out this Saturday as the last monthly update to this collection of Qt5 add-on libraries for 2019.KDE Frameworks 5.65 features the usual churn through the dozens of add-on libraries and this monthly update comes just days after the big KDE Applications update Found with KDE Frameworks 5.65 are:- KQuickCharts is a new module offering Qt Quick powered charts, which does support accelerated rendering using GPUs.- New icon additions for Breeze.- KIO picked up new protocol support for 7-Zip archives.- Many alterations to the Kirigami UI framework.- Double-buffered properties within XDG-Shell are indeed double-buffered with the updated KWayland.- Support for _GTK_FRAME_EXTENTS within KWindowSystem.More details on this KF5 update at KDE.org