KDE Frameworks 5.65 Released With KQuickCharts For Accelerated Charts
KDE Frameworks 5.65 is out this Saturday as the last monthly update to this collection of Qt5 add-on libraries for 2019.

KDE Frameworks 5.65 features the usual churn through the dozens of add-on libraries and this monthly update comes just days after the big KDE Applications update.

Found with KDE Frameworks 5.65 are:

- KQuickCharts is a new module offering Qt Quick powered charts, which does support accelerated rendering using GPUs.

- New icon additions for Breeze.

- KIO picked up new protocol support for 7-Zip archives.

- Many alterations to the Kirigami UI framework.

- Double-buffered properties within XDG-Shell are indeed double-buffered with the updated KWayland.

- Support for _GTK_FRAME_EXTENTS within KWindowSystem.

More details on this KF5 update at KDE.org.
