KDE Frameworks 5.65 is out this Saturday as the last monthly update to this collection of Qt5 add-on libraries for 2019.
KDE Frameworks 5.65 features the usual churn through the dozens of add-on libraries and this monthly update comes just days after the big KDE Applications update.
Found with KDE Frameworks 5.65 are:
- KQuickCharts is a new module offering Qt Quick powered charts, which does support accelerated rendering using GPUs.
- New icon additions for Breeze.
- KIO picked up new protocol support for 7-Zip archives.
- Many alterations to the Kirigami UI framework.
- Double-buffered properties within XDG-Shell are indeed double-buffered with the updated KWayland.
- Support for _GTK_FRAME_EXTENTS within KWindowSystem.
More details on this KF5 update at KDE.org.
