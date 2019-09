KDE Frameworks 5.62 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit offerings.Some of the changes with this month's KDE Frameworks 5.62 release includes:- Support for the zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1 Wayland protocol with KWayland. This protocol allows for creating generic DMA-BUF based Wayland buffers (wl_buffers). This interface jives in cooperation with EGL's EXT_image_dma_buf_import extension. KWayland also brings caching of the current mode to its Wayland server code.- Additions to the Breeze icon set.- KFileMetaData now supports the writing of images.- Many KIO fixes.- The syntax highlighting support has fixes/improvements around C++, JavaScript, and other languages.More details at KDE.org