KDE Frameworks 5.62 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit offerings.
Some of the changes with this month's KDE Frameworks 5.62 release includes:
- Support for the zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1 Wayland protocol with KWayland. This protocol allows for creating generic DMA-BUF based Wayland buffers (wl_buffers). This interface jives in cooperation with EGL's EXT_image_dma_buf_import extension. KWayland also brings caching of the current mode to its Wayland server code.
- Additions to the Breeze icon set.
- KFileMetaData now supports the writing of images.
- Many KIO fixes.
- The syntax highlighting support has fixes/improvements around C++, JavaScript, and other languages.
More details at KDE.org.
