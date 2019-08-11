Out this Sunday is the KDE Frameworks 5.61 update that most notable addresses the recently exposed vulnerability to KDE where specially crafted .desktop and .directory files could automatically execute arbitrary code on users' systems.
In addition to that serious security fix, which should also be patched for Linux distributions not immediately switching to the new KF5, KDE Frameworks 5.61 as the newest monthly update also has:
- Icon additions to the Breeze icon set.
- Various updates to the Kirigami UI framework.
- KTextEditor now saves and loads page margins. There is also a setting now to disable text drag-and-drop functionality if desired.
- KUnitConversion now supports binary data units.
- The Plasma Framework has improved plug-in caching.
More details at KDE.org.
1 Comment