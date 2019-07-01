Today marks the immediate availability of KDE Frameworks 5.60.
KDE Frameworks 5.60 is the latest monthly update for this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5. Some of the changes with KDE Frameworks 5.60 include:
- Qt 5.11 or newer is made a hard requirement.
- Many Baloo fixes.
- New BluezQt Bluetooth APIs for media transport and LE (Low Energy).
- Many KIO fixes.
- Various updates to Kirigami.
- A proof-of-concept protocol for KWayland to provide key-state data engine support.
- Solid will now shouw mounted overlay file-systems via fstab.
- KDE syntax highlighting has updates for C++20, CMake 3.15, and improved Fortran highlighting.
More details on the Frameworks 5.60 changes via KDE.org.
