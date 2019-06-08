KDE Frameworks 5.59 Brings More Fixes
Another month brings another update to the KDE Frameworks that complement the functionality provided by the Qt5 tool-kit.

Some of the work to find in today's KDE Frameworks 5.59 release includes:

- Breeze icon additions and other icon enhancements.

- Kirigami improvements for keyboard-only usage of the toolbar.

- Various KTextEditor fixes.

- KWayland now allows compositors to set discrete axis values and also implements set_window_geometry and wl_surface::damage_buffer support.

- Solid has a back-end refactoring.

- Baloo will try to stop indexing SQL database dumps.

- Various other bug fixes and improvements.

More details at KDE.org.
