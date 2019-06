Another month brings another update to the KDE Frameworks that complement the functionality provided by the Qt5 tool-kit.Some of the work to find in today's KDE Frameworks 5.59 release includes:- Breeze icon additions and other icon enhancements.- Kirigami improvements for keyboard-only usage of the toolbar.- Various KTextEditor fixes.- KWayland now allows compositors to set discrete axis values and also implements set_window_geometry and wl_surface::damage_buffer support.- Solid has a back-end refactoring.- Baloo will try to stop indexing SQL database dumps.- Various other bug fixes and improvements.More details at KDE.org