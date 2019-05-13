The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5 is now available.
Some of the changes to find in KDE Frameworks 5.58 as the May 2019 update include:
- Many Baloo fixes.
- New/improved icons for the Breeze set.
- Various fixes for KArchive around malformed files.
- KNotification has introduced the concept of priorities/urgency and the ability to mark notifications as high urgency.
- KWayland now supports the wl_eglstream_controller server interface.
The lengthy list of changes for KDE Frameworks 5.58 can be found at KDE.org.
