KDE Frameworks 5.58 Released With Many Fixes, Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 May 2019 at 07:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5 is now available.

Some of the changes to find in KDE Frameworks 5.58 as the May 2019 update include:

- Many Baloo fixes.

- New/improved icons for the Breeze set.

- Various fixes for KArchive around malformed files.

- KNotification has introduced the concept of priorities/urgency and the ability to mark notifications as high urgency.

- KWayland now supports the wl_eglstream_controller server interface.

The lengthy list of changes for KDE Frameworks 5.58 can be found at KDE.org.
