KDE Frameworks 5.56.0 is out as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.
Some of the highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.56 includes:
- Many fixes/improvements to Baloo.
- Various new Breeze icons.
- KCodecs has been mitigated against CVE-2013-0779 that could lead to arbitrary code execution or denial of service.
- KFileMetaData now has an extractor for AppImage files, improvements to its FFmpeg extractor, and other improvements.
- KIO's KRun now has support for portals.
- Many improvements to the Kirigami framework.
- KTextEditor has completion improvements, the ability to show all spaces in a document, and other improvements.
- KWayland has support for pointer moves with absolute coordinates in its FakeInput code and various protocol additions/corrections.
- The syntax highlighting helpers has updated Octave support and improved TypeScript/React.
More details via this morning's announcement on KDE.org.
