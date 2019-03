KDE Frameworks 5.56.0 is out as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.Some of the highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.56 includes:- Many fixes/improvements to Baloo.- Various new Breeze icons.- KCodecs has been mitigated against CVE-2013-0779 that could lead to arbitrary code execution or denial of service.- KFileMetaData now has an extractor for AppImage files, improvements to its FFmpeg extractor, and other improvements.- KIO's KRun now has support for portals.- Many improvements to the Kirigami framework.- KTextEditor has completion improvements, the ability to show all spaces in a document, and other improvements.- KWayland has support for pointer moves with absolute coordinates in its FakeInput code and various protocol additions/corrections.- The syntax highlighting helpers has updated Octave support and improved TypeScript/React.More details via this morning's announcement on KDE.org