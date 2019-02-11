KDE Frameworks 5.55 Released With Android Notifications, KWayland Fixes
KDE Frameworks 5.55 was released this weekend as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries to Qt5.

Some of the highlights for February's KDE Frameworks 5.55 include:

- Various icons added to the standard Breeze icon set.

- Many Android build fixes/improvements.

- Android notification channel support for KNotification for supporting Android notifications.

- KWayland has several fixes including to generate the correct touch IDs for the Wayland server code, improving the compliance of XdgTest, and other work.

- AsciiDoc support was added to the syntax highlighting component.

- Many other bug fixes and improvements.

More details on the KDE Frameworks 5.55 release via KDE.org.
