KDE Frameworks 5.53 Released With Important KIO Performance Fix, KWayland Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 December 2018 at 11:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDE Frameworks 5.53 is now available as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.

KDE Frameworks 5.53 is notable for a few of the changes in this month's collection:

- A significant KIO performance fix that is a regression since KDE Software Compilation 4... KDE Frameworks 5 wasn't enabling SENDFILE support, but now is to yield better performance.

- Various new Breeze icons.

- Various updates to the Kirigami UI framework.

- KWayland adds VirtualDesktops to the PlasmaWindowModel and various server fixes.

- NetworkManagerQt now has proxy and user settings, IP tunnel settings, and other additions.

- Plasma Framework now depends upon at least Qt 5.9 and has various other improvements.

- The syntax highlighting component now supports Wayland debug traces, highlighting TypeScript and TypeScript React files, better comment handling for Rust, BrightScript syntax handling, and other improvements.

The complete list of KDE Frameworks 5.53 changes can be found via KDE.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Baloo, Kate & Other KDE Programs Getting Improvements Ahead Of The Holidays
KDE Plasma Now Allows Configuring IP Tunnel Settings Plus A Ton Of Other Improvements
KDE Applications 18.12 Release Candidate Available For Testing
KDE Frameworks 5.53 Will Have An Important KIO Performance Fix
KDE Plasma, Dolphin & Discover Pick Up More Features Ahead Of The Holidays
NVIDIA Working On An EGLStreams Back-End For KDE On Wayland
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019