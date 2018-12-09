KDE Frameworks 5.53 is now available as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.
KDE Frameworks 5.53 is notable for a few of the changes in this month's collection:
- A significant KIO performance fix that is a regression since KDE Software Compilation 4... KDE Frameworks 5 wasn't enabling SENDFILE support, but now is to yield better performance.
- Various new Breeze icons.
- Various updates to the Kirigami UI framework.
- KWayland adds VirtualDesktops to the PlasmaWindowModel and various server fixes.
- NetworkManagerQt now has proxy and user settings, IP tunnel settings, and other additions.
- Plasma Framework now depends upon at least Qt 5.9 and has various other improvements.
- The syntax highlighting component now supports Wayland debug traces, highlighting TypeScript and TypeScript React files, better comment handling for Rust, BrightScript syntax handling, and other improvements.
The complete list of KDE Frameworks 5.53 changes can be found via KDE.org.
