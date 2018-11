KDE Frameworks 5.52 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE add-on libraries complementing the functionality of Qt5.Highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.52 include:- The extra CMake modules have picked up support for the fuzzer sanitizer.- KIO will now try to avoid less secure SSL protocols.- KWayland virtual desktop protocol support. This protocol is used to announce the virtual desktops that the KWin compositor is using; more details here - Other KWayland improvements.- Solid with UDisks2 will now power-down drives on removal, if supported -- the means to safely spin down external drives ahead of removing them. Fixing cut-off/off-centered icons in the Dolphin file manager and other programs.- Syntax highlighting support for new features of CMake 3.13.More details via this morning's announcement at KDE.org