KDE Frameworks 5.52 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE add-on libraries complementing the functionality of Qt5.
Highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.52 include:
- The extra CMake modules have picked up support for the fuzzer sanitizer.
- KIO will now try to avoid less secure SSL protocols.
- KWayland virtual desktop protocol support. This protocol is used to announce the virtual desktops that the KWin compositor is using; more details here.
- Other KWayland improvements.
- Solid with UDisks2 will now power-down drives on removal, if supported -- the means to safely spin down external drives ahead of removing them.
- Fixing cut-off/off-centered icons in the Dolphin file manager and other programs.
- Syntax highlighting support for new features of CMake 3.13.
More details via this morning's announcement at KDE.org.
