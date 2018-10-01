KDE Frameworks 5.52 Released With KWayland Virtual Desktop Protocol, Spins Down Drives
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 November 2018 at 07:47 AM EST.
KDE --
KDE Frameworks 5.52 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE add-on libraries complementing the functionality of Qt5.

Highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.52 include:

- The extra CMake modules have picked up support for the fuzzer sanitizer.

- KIO will now try to avoid less secure SSL protocols.

- KWayland virtual desktop protocol support. This protocol is used to announce the virtual desktops that the KWin compositor is using; more details here.

- Other KWayland improvements.

- Solid with UDisks2 will now power-down drives on removal, if supported -- the means to safely spin down external drives ahead of removing them.

- Fixing cut-off/off-centered icons in the Dolphin file manager and other programs.

- Syntax highlighting support for new features of CMake 3.13.

More details via this morning's announcement at KDE.org.
3 Comments

