KDE Frameworks 5.51 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing Qt5.Some of the notable work in KDE Frameworks 5.51 includes:- KWayland has a number of Wayland server fixes.- The Breeze icon set now provides icons for 2x scaling, some new icons, and other changes.- A variety of Kirigami UI framework improvements.- Many KIO fixes.- Various fixes to the Baloo file indexer.- The KDE Prison barcode library now supports Code 128 barcodes, the standard widely used throughout shipping and packaging industries.More details on Frameworks 5.51 at KDE.org