KDE Frameworks 5.51 Released
KDE --
KDE Frameworks 5.51 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing Qt5.

Some of the notable work in KDE Frameworks 5.51 includes:

- KWayland has a number of Wayland server fixes.

- The Breeze icon set now provides icons for 2x scaling, some new icons, and other changes.

- A variety of Kirigami UI framework improvements.

- Many KIO fixes.

- Various fixes to the Baloo file indexer.

- The KDE Prison barcode library now supports Code 128 barcodes, the standard widely used throughout shipping and packaging industries.

More details on Frameworks 5.51 at KDE.org.
