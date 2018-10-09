KDE Frameworks 5.51 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing Qt5.
Some of the notable work in KDE Frameworks 5.51 includes:
- KWayland has a number of Wayland server fixes.
- The Breeze icon set now provides icons for 2x scaling, some new icons, and other changes.
- A variety of Kirigami UI framework improvements.
- Many KIO fixes.
- Various fixes to the Baloo file indexer.
- The KDE Prison barcode library now supports Code 128 barcodes, the standard widely used throughout shipping and packaging industries.
More details on Frameworks 5.51 at KDE.org.
