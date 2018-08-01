KDE Frameworks 5.50 Brings Big Updates For KTextEditor, Improvements To KWayland
Released this weekend was the monthly update to the KDE Frameworks 5 collection of libraries that complement Qt5.

With KDE Frameworks 5.50 there are a lot of notable improvements on top of the usual smothering of fixes and various improvements to these dozens of add-on libraries. Some of the notable KDE Frameworks 5.50 work includes:

- Many KTextEditor improvements including better syntax highlighting, better scrolling, and support for inline notes/messages.

- KWayland has seen several improvements including fractional scaling within OutputManagement, syncing the set/send/update methods, output device color curves correction, and more.

- KXMLGUI now makes sure Konqi looks good on HiDPI displays.

- Many enhancements and fixes to the Kirigami UI framework.

- KI18n has been ported from Qt Script to Qt QML.

- KNotification now supports using libcanberra for audio notifications.

- Various Samba improvements.

- Many KIO fixes.

The complete list of highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.50 can be found via the release announcement on KDE.org.
