Released this weekend was the monthly update to the KDE Frameworks 5 collection of libraries that complement Qt5.With KDE Frameworks 5.50 there are a lot of notable improvements on top of the usual smothering of fixes and various improvements to these dozens of add-on libraries. Some of the notable KDE Frameworks 5.50 work includes: Many KTextEditor improvements including better syntax highlighting, better scrolling, and support for inline notes/messages.- KWayland has seen several improvements including fractional scaling within OutputManagement, syncing the set/send/update methods, output device color curves correction, and more.- KXMLGUI now makes sure Konqi looks good on HiDPI displays.- Many enhancements and fixes to the Kirigami UI framework.- KI18n has been ported from Qt Script to Qt QML.- KNotification now supports using libcanberra for audio notifications.- Many KIO fixes.The complete list of highlights for KDE Frameworks 5.50 can be found via the release announcement on KDE.org