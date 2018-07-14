KDE Frameworks 5.48 Brings KWayland Fixes & Many Other Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.48 Brings KWayland Fixes & Many Other Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.48 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.

Among the changes for KDE Frameworks 5.48 are:

- KFileMetaData can now read embedded cover files for albums. KFileMetaData also now supports reading rating tags and lyrics tags.

- KIO now supports comparing KFileItems by URL.

- The Kirigami framework now has an ActionToolbar, custom color sets, and various other additions/improvements.

- A privilege escalation bug has been fixed within the KTextEditor.

- Various fixes to KWayland.

- KWidgetsAddons has been updated against Unicode 11.0.

- ModemmanagerQt now supports Voice and Call interfaces.

- The "Share" action has been added to Dolphin's context menu via the Purpose library.

- The syntax highlighting component adds support for Gradle files and makes improvements for Rust, Awk, Java, and other languages.

More details on Frameworks 5.48 via KDE.org.
