KDE Frameworks 5.48 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.Among the changes for KDE Frameworks 5.48 are:- KFileMetaData can now read embedded cover files for albums. KFileMetaData also now supports reading rating tags and lyrics tags.- KIO now supports comparing KFileItems by URL.- The Kirigami framework now has an ActionToolbar, custom color sets, and various other additions/improvements.- A privilege escalation bug has been fixed within the KTextEditor.- Various fixes to KWayland.- KWidgetsAddons has been updated against Unicode 11.0.- ModemmanagerQt now supports Voice and Call interfaces. The "Share" action has been added to Dolphin's context menu via the Purpose library.- The syntax highlighting component adds support for Gradle files and makes improvements for Rust, Awk, Java, and other languages.More details on Frameworks 5.48 via KDE.org