KDE Frameworks 5.48 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.
Among the changes for KDE Frameworks 5.48 are:
- KFileMetaData can now read embedded cover files for albums. KFileMetaData also now supports reading rating tags and lyrics tags.
- KIO now supports comparing KFileItems by URL.
- The Kirigami framework now has an ActionToolbar, custom color sets, and various other additions/improvements.
- A privilege escalation bug has been fixed within the KTextEditor.
- Various fixes to KWayland.
- KWidgetsAddons has been updated against Unicode 11.0.
- ModemmanagerQt now supports Voice and Call interfaces.
- The "Share" action has been added to Dolphin's context menu via the Purpose library.
- The syntax highlighting component adds support for Gradle files and makes improvements for Rust, Awk, Java, and other languages.
More details on Frameworks 5.48 via KDE.org.
Add A Comment