KDE Frameworks 5.47 Released With Various Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 June 2018 at 01:41 PM EDT.
KDE --
The latest monthly update is now available to the KDE Frameworks that complements the capabilities of the Qt5 tool-kit.

The highlights of the new KDE Frameworks 5.47 that caught my attention include:

- KArchive now supports ZIP files embedded within ZIP files.

- KIO enables file preview by default in the file-picker dialog along with many other improvements to KIO.

- A variety of improvements to Kirigami.

- KWayland adds support for the XDG Output protocol. The XDG Output protocol is used for better describing outputs/displays.

- A Telegram plug-in has been added to the Purpose component.

- Support for PostgreSQL keywords within the syntax highlighting as well as highlighting for OpenSCAD.

The complete change-log for KDE Frameworks 5.47 is available from KDE.org.
