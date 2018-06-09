The latest monthly update is now available to the KDE Frameworks that complements the capabilities of the Qt5 tool-kit.
The highlights of the new KDE Frameworks 5.47 that caught my attention include:
- KArchive now supports ZIP files embedded within ZIP files.
- KIO enables file preview by default in the file-picker dialog along with many other improvements to KIO.
- A variety of improvements to Kirigami.
- KWayland adds support for the XDG Output protocol. The XDG Output protocol is used for better describing outputs/displays.
- A Telegram plug-in has been added to the Purpose component.
- Support for PostgreSQL keywords within the syntax highlighting as well as highlighting for OpenSCAD.
The complete change-log for KDE Frameworks 5.47 is available from KDE.org.
