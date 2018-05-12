KDE Frameworks 5.46 As The Latest Add-Ons Update
KDE Frameworks 5.46.0 is out today as the newest version of this collection of add-on libraries used by KDE applications and more for complementing the Qt5 tool-kit.

Among the changes to find with KDE Frameworks 5.46 include:

- Infinite loop fixes for Baloo along with other improvements like support for displaying copy-on-write behavior when not supported by the file-system, a clean command for the Baloo database, and more.

- Improvements to breeze icons, including new icons for the Plasma Browser integration system tray icon, a virt-manager icon, and inactive video card.

- KCompletion's KCompletionBox is now fixed for Wayland.

- KDeclarative NVIDIA fixes.

- Many fixes/improvements to KIO.

- Improvements to the Kirigami framework.

- Syntax highlighting for GDB command listings and gdbinit files as well as Logcat files.

The complete listing of KDE Frameworks 5.46 changes via KDE.org.
