KDE Frameworks 5.46.0 is out today as the newest version of this collection of add-on libraries used by KDE applications and more for complementing the Qt5 tool-kit.
Among the changes to find with KDE Frameworks 5.46 include:
- Infinite loop fixes for Baloo along with other improvements like support for displaying copy-on-write behavior when not supported by the file-system, a clean command for the Baloo database, and more.
- Improvements to breeze icons, including new icons for the Plasma Browser integration system tray icon, a virt-manager icon, and inactive video card.
- KCompletion's KCompletionBox is now fixed for Wayland.
- KDeclarative NVIDIA fixes.
- Many fixes/improvements to KIO.
- Improvements to the Kirigami framework.
- Syntax highlighting for GDB command listings and gdbinit files as well as Logcat files.
The complete listing of KDE Frameworks 5.46 changes via KDE.org.
