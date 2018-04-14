KDE Frameworks 5.45 Released With Remote Access Interface For KWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 April 2018 at 07:14 AM EDT.
The latest monthly feature update to the KDE Frameworks collection of add-on libraries is now available. There's a lot of feature work to be found within today's KDE Frameworks 5.45.0 debut.

Among the features when digging through the KDE Frameworks 5.45 change-log include:

- Baloo now offers a baloodb command-line tool for interacting with the database.

- New icons for the Breeze icon set.

- KIO now builds for Android. Additionally, KIO also now supports hidden files on NTFS file-systems.

- Various improvements to the Kirigami framework including larger icons in mobile mode, a prototype for a delegate recycler, and other additions.

- KWayland has landed a remote access interface. This remote access interface is a bridge from the KWin compositor to KRfb. This interface passes a GBM file-descriptor of the current frame-buffer from KWin to KRfb, the KDE desktop sharing utility, to then display the contents. Unfortunately they aren't going with a common approach like with PipeWire that's being pursued by the GNOME camp.

- NetworkManagerQt now requires at least NetworkManager 1.0.0.

- A variety of improvements to the Plasma Framework.

- Solid now supports querying batteries, including within wireless gamepads and joysticks.

- The KDE Frameworks Syntax Highlighting component has better highlighting now for Bash, Cisco, Clipper, Coffee, Gap, Haml, and Haskell. There is also highlighting support for MIB files.

The complete list of changes for KDE Frameworks 5.45.0 can be found via the release announcement at KDE.org.
