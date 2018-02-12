KDE Frameworks 5.43 Released With KHolidays Module, glTF/Coillada Highlighting
Today marks the release of KDE Frameworks 5.43, the latest monthly update to this set of add-on libraries complementing the functionality found in the Qt5 tool-kit.

New modules to KDE Frameworks 5.43 include KHolidays, a holiday calculation library for special events and other holidays for geographical regions, and Purpose, a framework offering actions for a specific purpose.

KDE Frameworks 5.43 also features updated for Breeze icons, a variety of KIO improvements, many additions to the Kirigami UI framework, several Plasma Framework fixes, syntax highlighting support for Collada and glTF files and more.

The complete list of KDE Frameworks 5.43 changes can be found via KDE.org.
