KDE Frameworks 5.42.0 was released today as the latest monthly feature update to this collection of add-on KDE libraries complementing Qt5.
With KDE Frameworks 5.42.0 there is some new icons/support to the Breeze icon set, a number of KIO changes, continued work on Kirigami, experimental RCC file support in KPackage, various KWayland improvements, and more refining to the Plasma Framework.
KWayland work this month includes adding the explicit AppMenu protocol, support for Data Device Manager Interface v3, and a variety of other improvements.
The complete change-log for KDE Frameworks 5.42 can be found via the release announcement at KDE.org.
