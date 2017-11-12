KDE Frameworks 5.40 Brings Kirigami Improvements, Wayland Foreign Protocol
The KDE camp this weekend has released KDE Frameworks 5.40 as their latest feature update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.

Some of the KDE Frameworks 5.40 highlights include:

- A variety of improvements to Kirigami as KDE's lightweight user interface framework designed with convergence in mind. The updated Kirigami has various element changes, allowing applications to be "somewhat convergent on a desktop-y system", and more.

- KWayland adds support for the Wayland Foreign Protocol. The XDG Foreign protocol is about making it possible to reference surfaces belonging to another client.

- KWindowSystem now supports Flatpak platform.

- KXMLGUI now uses HTTPS for KDE URLs.

And many other changes to the 70+ libraries. All the details at KDE.org.
