Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 December 2018 at 08:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
While the holiday season is upon us, the KDE development pace hasn't slowed down with this past week seeing a number of exciting improvements to the Plasma desktop and KDE applications.

KDE developer Nate Graham has posted his weekly summary of development happenings for the past week with some of the very latest highlights including:

- Firefox 64 can now use native KDE open/save dialogs. But to do so currently requires installing the XDG desktop portal packages, using Firefox 64 or newer, and setting the GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 environment variable.

- Plasma crash fixes.

- A variety of KDE Discover improvements.

- Panel Edit Mode enhancements for KDE Plasma.

And various other improvements as outlined via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Applications 18.12 Released With File Manager Improvements, Konsole Emoji
KDE Frameworks 5.53 Released With Important KIO Performance Fix, KWayland Updates
Baloo, Kate & Other KDE Programs Getting Improvements Ahead Of The Holidays
KDE Plasma Now Allows Configuring IP Tunnel Settings Plus A Ton Of Other Improvements
KDE Applications 18.12 Release Candidate Available For Testing
KDE Frameworks 5.53 Will Have An Important KIO Performance Fix
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support