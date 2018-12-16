Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs

While the holiday season is upon us, the KDE development pace hasn't slowed down with this past week seeing a number of exciting improvements to the Plasma desktop and KDE applications.
KDE developer Nate Graham has posted his weekly summary of development happenings for the past week with some of the very latest highlights including:
- Firefox 64 can now use native KDE open/save dialogs. But to do so currently requires installing the XDG desktop portal packages, using Firefox 64 or newer, and setting the GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 environment variable.
- Plasma crash fixes.
- A variety of KDE Discover improvements.
- Panel Edit Mode enhancements for KDE Plasma.
And various other improvements as outlined via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment