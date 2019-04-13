Dolphin & Other KDE Utilities To Begin Displaying File Creation Times On Linux

With KDE Frameworks 5.58, the Dolphin file manager and other KDE applications will finally begin displaying file creation dates/times as a long sought after feature on Linux systems.
This support within KDE for displaying file creation times is as a result of the low-level plumbing that went into the kernel back in 2017 with the statx system call for extended file information. Statx support has been wired into EXT4 and Btrfs and other popular file-systems for being able to provide information like the file creation time rather than just the last modified time.
The kernel bits have been in place now for about two years while last year's Glibc 2.28 release introduced a statx function that ties into this kernel functionality.
KDE Frameworks in turn is finally leveraging the statx support via glibc 2.28+ for obtaining this extra file information, at this point the file creation date/time, thus now resolving this KDE bug/request for such functionality.
This file creation date/time support was among many other fixes and improvements this week in the KDE space as recapped by developer Nate Graham. Another notable fix was resolving a NVIDIA driver issue when running on Qt 5.13 that results in graphics distortion problems, to be fixed by Plasma 5.16.
