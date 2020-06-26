KDE Ending Out June With Many Bug Fixes, Finally Supporting Btrfs Copy-On-Write
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 June 2020
KDE developers remain as busy as ever, especially when it comes to fixing bugs.

It's been another busy week in KDE land and developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly summary on the KDE development highlights. Some of the achievements for KDE over the past week include:

- File copies in KDE software can now make use of Btrfs copy-on-write functionality. This includes within the Dolphin file manager and elsewhere. This finally addresses a nearly 7 year old bug report requesting Btrfs CoW handling.

- KDE Frameworks 5.72 brings nanosecond precision timestamps for file move/copy operations and other I/O jobs.

- A crash fix for KDE on Wayland where dragging and dropping a URL from Telegram to Firefox could crash Plasma.

- Many KDE Plasma 5.19 regression fixes.

- A lot of other bug fixes throughout.

More details on the many fixes via Nate's blog.
