KDE Seeing System Tray Improvements, Much Faster Shadowed Rectangles
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 March 2020 at 06:36 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The Coronavirus doesn't appear to be impacting KDE development speed at all as it's been another week seeing a ton of feature activity for this open-source desktop.

Some of the KDE achievements for the past week include:

- Lots of polishing to the KDE Plasma system tray so it is visually more attractive and also more functional. The hope is to have the system tray improvements squared up for Plasma 5.19.

- The Elisa music player can now be configured not to use the Baloo file indexing service.

- Better handling when permissions are required for authentication when adding a printer.

- Multiple Discover crash fixes.

- On cursor theme changes, GTK3 applications will adapt immediately.

- Shadowed rectangles are now more performant and less resource intensive. Thanks to a custom shader, the shadowed rectangle performance went from 26 FPS to 160 FPS.

- Overhauling KDE System Settings' Online Accounts area.

- Refreshing the clock applet UI.

More details on the KDE development efforts via the weekly summaries via developer Nate Graham's blog.
