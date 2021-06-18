KDE Gets Expandable Tooltips, Larger Clipboard, More Wayland Fixes

Even with the warm summer weather and many municipalities loosening pandemic lockdown restrictions, KDE developers remain quite busy this summer with a variety of improvements to this open-source desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly blog post summarizing the KDE development happenings. Some of the highlights for this week include:
- KDE Frameworks 5.84 will shift the former "What's This?" feature into expandable tooltips. Applications using KXMLGui and Kirigami will be able to offer expanded tooltips when users press the shift key.
- Holding down the alt key to drag underlined files from Konsole into other applications.
- The Plasma 5.23's clipboard will now remember 20 items by default rather than just seven.
- More Plasma Wayland session fixes -- this week fixing the issue of the cursor being invisible for a short period of time after a screen wakes up.
- Gwenview user interface improvements.
KDE fans wanting to learn more about this week's activities can see Nate's post for all the details.
