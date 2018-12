This year was filled with accomplishments from the KDE camp ranging from the KWin/Plasma Wayland support maturing a lot, Krita 4.0 being released, the refactored Kdenlive video editor being in much better shape, a ton of polishing and bug fixing going into all of the different KDE components, continued work on Kirigami and Plasma Mobile, and also NVIDIA starting work on an EGLStreams back-end for KWin.Yesterday I shared a look at the top GNOME stories of 2018 on Phoronix while this morning the tables have turned and looking at the most popular KDE news on Phoronix for the year. And as a quick reminder, tomorrow is the last day for participating in our holiday deal for ensuring a successful 2019.Developers working hard on the Kdenlive open-source video editor are preparing to unveil their significantly refactored code-base in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.08 release. But for helping weed out the bugs, you can now test an AppImage for this big release that is nearly two years in the making.For those relying upon GTK applications like LibreOffice, GIMP, and GNOME programs from the KDE desktop, the integration is taking a step forward with Plasma 5.13.One of the nice elements of KDE Plasma 5.12 is that it starts up faster, particularly when running on Wayland, but with Plasma 5.13 it's looking like it will be an even faster experience getting to the Plasma desktop.While Amarok was once KDE's dominant music player, it hasn't seen a new release now in about five years and has yet to see a release based on Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5. But there's hope that might still happen.KDE Plasma 5.13 is out in beta form today ahead of its planned release in June. Plasma 5.13 has ended up being a very compelling and huge upgrade for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop.KDE KWin window manager / compositor maintainer Martin Flöser has penned a brief response to the recent GNOME developer's CSD Initiative in trying to get all applications to pursue client-side decorations and abandon title bars in favor of header bars.Krita 4.0 is now available as the latest major release for this KDE-aligned, open-source digital painting program.While the holiday season is upon us, the KDE development pace hasn't slowed down with this past week seeing a number of exciting improvements to the Plasma desktop and KDE applications.With no recent activity on the NVIDIA-led Unix device memory allocation work that all developer communities could get behind to supersede GBM and EGLStreams for use by Wayland compositors, NVIDIA is working on an EGLStreams back-end for KDE's KWin compositor.If you are a KDE user and haven't yet upgraded to Plasma 5.12, you may want to do so soon, or one of the recent point releases -- especially if your system is potentially accessible by others to insert rogue flash/memory devices.The KDE community is out with an early holiday presents for its users: KDE Applications 18.12 is shipping today.The KDE community has released the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.14 desktop update.It's been another busy week in the KDE space with a plethora of improvements from the KDE Plasma desktop to the expansive collection of desktop applications.With plans to officially ship KDE Applications 18.04 later this month, the release candidate is out today for this collection of K* applications.KDE has announced the immediate availability of Plasma 5.14 as the latest quarterly feature update to this popular desktop.KDE developers remain on their spree of various usability enhancements and polishing. KDE contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a great job summarizing these enhancements on a weekly basis.The much anticipated Plasma 5.13 is now available as the latest installment of the maturing KDE Plasma 5 desktop.It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Trinity Desktop Environment, which is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop, but a new release is on the way.KDE's KScreen screen configuration tool is getting some nice improvements as part of the Plasma 5.13 development cycle.KDE Plasma 5.12.0 is now available that also serves as the second long-term support release for the Plasma 5 desktop.