KDE Ends Out June With More Bug Fixes & UI Refinements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 June 2019 at 07:28 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham has posted another one of his usability/productivity summaries of the KDE improvements over the past week. There's been another busy week of work on KDE Plasma 5.17, KDE Applications 19.08, and KDE Frameworks 5.60.

Some of the notable improvements this week include now showing an icon in the system tray for captive portals (those networks often requiring you to first sign-in/agree/register to begin using the Internet), Latte Dock integration improvements, various settings refinements, and other fixes.

More details on these KDE changes for the past week are summed up on Nate's blog.
2 Comments
