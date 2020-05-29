KDE Ending Out May With UI Tweaks, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 May 2020
KDE --
KDE Plasma 5.19 is due for release very soon (9 June) but that hasn't kept KDE developers from already working on Plasma 5.20 and other components for this open-source desktop.

Among the changes ironed out by KDE developers as we hit the end of May include:

- The Dolphin file manager now supports mounting ISO images via the context menu when clicking on said file.

- Konsole supports monitoring a tab for the active process to be completed.

- Faster searching from Okular's sidebar.

- KRunner restores support for Firefox bookmarks.

- Okular's sidebar UI has been overhauled.

- Improved battery charge level icons.

More details on the end of May KDE activities via the weekly summary posted by KDE developer Nate Graham.
