KDE Ending Out May With UI Tweaks, Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 5.19 is due for release very soon (9 June) but that hasn't kept KDE developers from already working on Plasma 5.20 and other components for this open-source desktop.
Among the changes ironed out by KDE developers as we hit the end of May include:
- The Dolphin file manager now supports mounting ISO images via the context menu when clicking on said file.
- Konsole supports monitoring a tab for the active process to be completed.
- Faster searching from Okular's sidebar.
- KRunner restores support for Firefox bookmarks.
- Okular's sidebar UI has been overhauled.
- Improved battery charge level icons.
More details on the end of May KDE activities via the weekly summary posted by KDE developer Nate Graham.
