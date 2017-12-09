KDE's Elisa Music Player Prepares Its First Alpha Release

The developers working on the KDE Elisa music player, which was announced earlier this year among several ongoing KDE multimedia player projects is out with its first alpha release ahead of Elisa v0.1.
Elisa 0.0.80 is this first alpha release ahead of its version 0.1 milestone. So far this music player focused on simplicity allows for browsing music by album/artist/track, private indexer or Baloo indexing support, and other basic functionality has been implemented thus far.
Those wishing to learn more can see this blog post by lead developer of the project Matthieu Gallien.
