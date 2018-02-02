KDE's Elisa Music Player Reaches Its Second Alpha

There is no shortage of different KDE music/media player projects over the years but one of the most promising in recent times is Elisa. This week marks the second alpha release for the Elisa music player.
Elisa was only announced last year as a new music player initiative building atop Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5 while following the KDE VDG style guidelines, etc. Back in December marked the first alpha release while coming out yesterday was the second alpha for Elisa.
The Elisa music player remains committed to being "simple and nice to use", integrate well with the Plasma desktop, and be reliable and respect user privacy.
Found in Elisa Alpha 2 were more user-interface improvements, performance improvements for the file indexer, new options, support for reading/writing M3U playlists, and support for showing track metadata.
Elisa Alpha 2 (v0.0.81) is available as packages for popular distributions like Fedora, Ubuntu, and Arch while there are also automatic Flatpak builds too. Elisa is also supported on Windows.
More details on Elisa Alpha 2 via the release announcement.
