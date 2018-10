One of several KDE music/media player options is Elisa and its v0.3 release has just occurred.Just under two years since this KF5/Qt5 music player started, 0.3 is its latest feature release. Elisa 0.3 brings a number of user-interface refinements, memory usage improvements, better scaling support, better support for Microsoft Windows, Baloo integration enhancements, and other improvements Those wishing to learn more about the Elisa 0.3 KDE music player release can do so via the release announcement